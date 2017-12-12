[PyeongChang 2018] Minister vows full military support for PyeongChang games

NATIONAL

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo said Tuesday the country's troops will make every effort to support the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



He stressed the role of the military for the successful hosting of a "Peace Olympics," inspecting an ad hoc military command center in PyeongChang two months ahead of the opening of the global sports event, according to his ministry.



He ordered the military to maintain a firm defense posture so that the entire world can enjoy the festival without security concerns.





South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (2nd from L) speaks in this file photo. (Yonhap)

The minister also pointed out the PyeongChang games could serve as a chance to lay the groundwork for peace on the Korean Peninsula if held well. He was alluding to the possibility of North Korea participating in the Olympics and hoped that it will refrain from making provocations before or during the games.Tensions have been running relatively high in the region amid North Korea's continued nuclear and ballistic missile tests.The South's authorities are confident that they will successfully play host to the upcoming Olympics as they did such similar events as the 1988 Summer Olympics and 2002 World Cup games. (Yonhap)