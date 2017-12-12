[Photo News] Cold snap freezes Han River

NATIONAL

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

The Han River was seen solidly frozen over Tuesday, with a cold wave warning issued in the capital city of Seoul. Temperatures in the city dropped to minus 17 degrees Celsius.In the usually busy city center in Gwanghwamun Square, people burrowed in to their thick coats and hurriedly moved to their destinations.Cold wave warnings were also issued in some areas of the Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces.In Gangwon Province, mountainous regions such as Yanggu, Inje and Cheorwon were issued the advisory, and in Gyeonggi Province, Paju, Uijeongbu and four other northern regions were issued the advisory.The weather agency noted this was the first time that such a warning had been issued for the regions this winter.By Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)