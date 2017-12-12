Controversial ‘High School Rapper’ getting second season

ENTERTAINMENT

Comedian Jung Jun-ha poses with judges of “High School Rapper” during a press conference for the show`s season 1 in Seoul on Feb.12. From left are Jung Jun-ha, YDG, Jessi, Swings, Mad Clown, Deepflow, Xitsuh and Giriboy. (CJ E&M)

Mnet will launch season 2 of “High School Rapper,” an audition program pitting the nation‘s teenage rappers against each other.The cable channel on Tuesday released the teaser image of the show online. Those wishing to participate can submit their applications from Dec. 19 until Jan. 7.The show will start shooting in January, and will air in February.According to Mnet, the show will expand the scope of its participants to allow not only those of high school age -- including teenagers currently not attending schools -- but also current third-year middle school students who will be attending high school in the new school year, which starts in March.The show, whose inaugural season aired earlier in the year, became embroiled in numerous controversies concerning its participants.The most talked about case involved Chang Yong-jun -- son of lawmaker Chang Je-won -- who pulled out of the program after being accused of attempting to buy sex.The winner Yang Hong-won was also accused of inflicting violence upon his classmates, which he partly admitted.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)