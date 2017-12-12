Go to Mobile Version

Ex-waitresses of NK restaurant in China work behind-the-scenes: RFA

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Dec 12, 2017 - 17:34
  • Updated : Dec 12, 2017 - 17:34
Ex-employees at now-closed North Korean restaurants in China continue to work behind-the-scenes there instead of returning to their home country, Radio Free Asia reported Monday.

Citing North Korean sources based in China, the US-based media said former waitresses at a North Korean restaurant which closed last September due to poor business, are still in China working part-time jobs at night.

The source told RFA that the ex-employees are working manual labor jobs like assembling accessories, usually at night time in order to avoid unwanted attention from local people.

The employees are legally in the country with visas, the report said.

Now-closed North Korean restaurant in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, photographed on Jul.27.(Yonhap)

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

