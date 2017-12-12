[Photo News] ‘Suneung’ scores delivered to 530,000 contenders

Korean students received their results for the annual college entrance exam, Suneung, on Tuesday morning.
According to Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, 531,327 students, including 398,838 high school students and 132,489 high school graduates, took the exam this year.
Test takers can refer to their scores via KICE website from 9 a.m., Tuesday to 6 p.m., Jan. 31.
The website, however, temporarily crashed due to a surge in traffic.
|Students at Yeouido High School check their scores for the 2018 Suneung exam (Yonhap)
|Students at Youngbok High School discuss which college to apply with their teacher (Yonhap)
|Student at Yeouido Girl’s High School receives a report card of 2018 college entrance exam (Yonhap)
|Students talk about their scores of 2018 college entrance exam in Gwangnam High School, Seoul (Yonhap)
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com
)