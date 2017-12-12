Seoul Metro subway window cracks between stations

|The cracked window of the Seoul Metro subway Line 2 (Yonhap)
Seoul Metro received the compliant at 8:40 a.m. while the train passed through Guro Digital Complex Station and stopped it at 9:30 a.m. at Seongsu station. Passengers exited the subway at Seongsu station, and the train was sent to Gunja Car Depot.
The train was in motion with the affected glass for about an hour. Seoul Metro said they operated the train as the incident took place during morning rush hours.
The exact cause of the crack has not yet been identified, but a source from Seoul Metro said the cold snap or an external crash could be the reason.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)