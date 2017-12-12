[Herald Interview] Smart city to take center stage at CES

BUSINESS

Brian Moon, a vice president of international sales in the Consumer Technology Association

With smart cars stealing the spotlight at the Consumer Electronics Show in recent years, next year attention may shift to smart cities which aim to connect cars, homes and devices, according to a vice president of international sales in the Consumer Technology Association.Every year the CTA holds the CES, the world’s biggest technology event, which is set to kick off Jan. 9 until Jan. 12 in Las Vegas.“The keyword of the CES is going to be smart city that connects all the technologies, including vehicles, mobile devices, fifth generation mobile network, smart homes and even cities,” Brian Moon, a vice president of international sales in the CTA told The Korea Herald in Seoul on Monday.By connecting all things, the smart city may lead to energy saving, reducing traffic congestion and accidents and better resource management although the real concept is still unfamiliar to many people.“Visitors will be able to envision the future of how all technologies showcased during the past events are connected and integrated under the concept of smart city,” he said.A smart city pavilion will be newly created during the upcoming show alongside sports and design pavilions.Smart cars that have taken a center stage in recent years will also play a role in the show with their growing self-driving and connectivity technologies. Automakers have begun to care about the inside of their cars rather than the outside, Moon said.“Car companies have been very innovative recently. They now think they are technology companies and their cars are the biggest devices connected to smartphones and network,” he said.More than 170 vehicle-related companies, automakers and transportation apps, will be joining the show.The CES is currently the biggest tech show among the two other tech events, Mobile World Congress and IFA. This year, more than 170,000 visitors from 150 nations are predicted to visit the show to see exhibits showcased by around 3,900 firms, according to the CTA. Over 70 Korean firms, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor, will also join the show.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)