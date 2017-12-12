Poland paid compensation for death of N. Korean worker: report

NATIONAL

Poland has confirmed it made a compensation payment to North Korea for the 2014 death of a North Korean laborer, Voice of America reported Tuesday.



In an email to VOA's Korean Service, Poland's labor watchdog organ under the Polish Labor Department said Friday that the Polish shipyard, Crist SA, was confirmed to have given salary and compensation to an unspecified person on behalf of the bereaved family of the North Korean welder who had been employed by the shipyard and was killed in an accident.



The watchdog was not able to confirm whether the person provided the family with the money, adding that neither the amount of the compensation nor the name of the person could be made known due to a Polish law protecting personal information, the report said. It also said it could not confirm when the payment was made.





Reports said Polish labor standards officers investigated the death of a North Korean welder who was killed when his clothes caught fire at the shipyard.According to the report, the shipyard employed 45 North Korean workers through Korea Rungrado General Trading Corp. in 2013.In December 2016, the United States added the corporation to a sanctions list of 16 North Korean organizations as part of its ongoing efforts to cut off international funding for Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs. (Yonhap)