Actor Park Bo-gum wins award for promoting Korean tourism

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 12, 2017 - 13:39
  • Updated : Dec 12, 2017 - 13:39

Actor Park Bo-gum was named the winner of the achievement award for promoting South Korea abroad during this year’s tourism awards ceremony, the organizers said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old actor was announced this year’s winner of the prize at the 2017 Korea Tourism Awards co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Tourism Organization, they said.

Park Bo-gum (Yonhap)


“Park contributed greatly to promoting the country abroad by successfully wrapping up fan meetings in eight Asian countries,” the ministry said in a press release.

The tour, which began in Malaysia in December last year, took him to eight Asian cities, including Seoul, and ended in March.

Park rose to stardom in his role in the 2015-16 TV series “Reply 1988” and gained further popularity with his role as Crown Prince Lee Young of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) in the 2016 TV series “Love in the Moonlight.”

Along with Park, 12 other tourist attractions or travel programs -- including Nami Island, some 90 kilometers east of Seoul, and Hwadam Botanic Garden, near the capital -- were named outstanding tourism resources in the country. (Yonhap)

 

