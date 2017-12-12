EXO’s ‘Ko Ko Bop’ tops 100 million views on YouTube

The video for the lead track off “The War,” the group’s fourth full-length studio album released in July, hit the milestone Tuesday morning, becoming the group’s sixth video to surpass 100 million views on the global video-sharing website.
|(S.M. Entertainment)
According to monthly album charts on Gaon, the group has sold nearly 1.6 million copies of “The War,” including the repackaged version “The War: The Power of Music,” the highest figure among all EXO albums.
EXO is set to release a special winter album on Dec. 21.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)