EXO’s ‘Ko Ko Bop’ tops 100 million views on YouTube

ENTERTAINMENT

(S.M. Entertainment)

The music video for EXO’s “Ko Ko Bop” has been viewed over 100 million times on YouTube.The video for the lead track off “The War,” the group’s fourth full-length studio album released in July, hit the milestone Tuesday morning, becoming the group’s sixth video to surpass 100 million views on the global video-sharing website.The K-pop sensation had already broken the mark five times, with “Overdose,” “Growl,” “Call Me Baby,” Monster” and “Wolf.”According to monthly album charts on Gaon, the group has sold nearly 1.6 million copies of “The War,” including the repackaged version “The War: The Power of Music,” the highest figure among all EXO albums.EXO is set to release a special winter album on Dec. 21.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)