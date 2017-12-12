Twice tops music streaming charts with 'Heart Shaker'

ENTERTAINMENT

Idol group Twice on Tuesday conquered all major music streaming charts with its newest release "Heart Shaker."



The lead song for Twice's new album "Merry & Happy" ranked No. 1 on eight music streaming services, including Melon, Genie, Olleh Music, Mnet.com, Bugs and Naver Music. The music video has racked up more than 7.6 million views on YouTube.



"Heart Shaker" became Twice's seventh No. 1 song since the band's debut. Enjoying wide popularity in Asia, the nine-member female act has delivered hit after hit with songs such as "Like Ooh-Ahh," "Cheer Up," "TT," "Knock Knock" and "Signal."





(JYP Entertainment)

The group recently won Song of Year Award at this year's Mnet Asian Music Awards with "Signal," dominating the category for the second-straight year after "Cheer Up" in 2016; it also took the Best Female Group Dance Performance award. (Yonhap)