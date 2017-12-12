Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Strong cold snap continues Tuesday

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Dec 12, 2017 - 10:13
  • Updated : Dec 12, 2017 - 10:13
Tuesday morning started with even colder weather than Monday, having lows of minus 17 to minus 2 degrees Celsius nationwide.

As of 7 a.m. Seoul recorded minus 12.2 C, Incheon minus 14 C, Bonghwa minus 15.2 C and Jecheon minus 17.2 C. Temperatures in mountainous areas of Gangwon Province plunged to minus 22.6 C in the morning. 

(Yonhap)

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a cold wave advisory in Seoul for the first time this winter. Cold wave warnings are in effect in most parts of Gangwon Province, Northern Gyeonggi Province and Northern Chungcheong Province.

The cold snap is set to continue throughout the day, having highs of minus 6 C to 3 C. The freezing weather is forecast to last until Thursday.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

