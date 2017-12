WORLD

The statistics show the 10 countries with the lowest fertility rates in 2017.The fertility rate is the average number of children born per woman of child-bearing age in a country.The fertility rate in Singapore was estimated to be at 0.83 children per woman, making it the lowest fertility rate worldwide, according to data released by online statistics company, Statista.South Korea has one of the lowest birthrates of any country in the world this year.