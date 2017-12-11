Anti-corruption rules watered down

NATIONAL

South Korea’s controversial anti-corruption law that cut deep into the country’s time-honored gift-giving tradition is set to get watered down, about 15 months after taking effect.The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission on Monday approved a revision proposal for the enforcement ordinance of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act to change price ceilings on the value of gifts, free meals and condolence or congratulatory money that public servants and others can receive.The revision aims to double the price limit on gifts to 100,000 won ($91) for agricultural, livestock and fishery goods, while lowering the ceiling on gift money on occasions like weddings and funerals to 50,000 won from the current 100,000 won.The amendment, which requires a final endorsement by the Cabinet, comes after the local agricultural and fishery industries protested strongly, claiming to have suffered a large decrease in sales after the law’s effectuation. Public complaints continued that the tough rules negatively impacted some industries, as the caps were set too low without considering market prices.This is the second time the commission tried to water down the rules. Last month, an almost identical revision proposal was voted down by its top-decision making committee.Under the new proposal, civil servants, journalists, teachers and their spouses are banned from receiving gifts worth more than 50,000 won and congratulatory or condolence money of more than 50,000 won.Often referred to as the Kim Young-ran Act, the law took effect in September 2016 with an enforcement ordinance banning some 4 million South Koreans from accepting meals, gifts and money worth more than 30,000 won, 50,000 won, and 100,000 won, respectively.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)