Convenience store employee arrested after wage dispute

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Following a dispute over wages, a convenience store owner in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, called police on a female temporary worker, 19, and accused her of stealing plastic bags from the store on Monday.Police arrested the female suspect on the alleged theft without detainment, after security footage showed her taking the bags.The suspect reportedly stole 50 plastic bags, priced at 20 won (1.8 cents) each, after her shift ended on Dec. 4 at 11:50 p.m. After doing a routine run-through of the security tape Sunday, the store owner called police to report the crime.The suspect denied stealing the 50 plastic bags and claimed to have taken only two bags because she planned on buying items from the store. The employee, who started working in September, also said the store owner did not provide the “promised minimum wage,” which sparked the verbal dispute.Police said they view a lack of “ill-intention to commit a crime” by the suspect and will need to further investigate the exact details of the case.By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)