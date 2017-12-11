S. Korean senior diplomat, UN special rapporteur discuss NK human rights

NATIONAL

The United Nations special rapporteur on North Korean human rights and a senior South Korean diplomat discussed ways to tighten cooperation in addressing the reclusive country's dire human rights situation Monday.



During their meeting in Seoul, Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told Special Rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana that South Korea will cooperate with the UN official, commending him for his efforts to muster international cooperation in the North Korean human rights front, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



Cho also said the South Korean government pays attention to the special rapporteur's efforts to strike a balance between engagement and pressure in his approach toward the North Korean human rights issue, the ministry also said. The vice foreign minister pledged the South Korean government's cooperation with Quintana.





(Yonhap)

The special rapporteur stressed the importance of his latest visit to South Korea, which comes amid unusual difficulties in fact finding on the North Korean human rights issue and shared the view that the acute tension on the Korean Peninsula warrants a balanced approach on the concerned issue, according to the ministry.He also lauded the South Korean government's decision to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea's vulnerable people.Quintana is visiting Seoul for a four-day stay till Thursday. It is his third visit to South Korea since taking office in August 2016.The official is scheduled to meet with government officials and interview North Korean defectors. (Yonhap)