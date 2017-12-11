Teen attacks another student for dating his ex-girlfriend

According to a police station in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, three high school students allegedly harassed the girl’s current boyfriend from another school.
One of the suspects, upset that the victim was dating his ex-girlfriend, attacked the victim with his two friends in an alley.
The suspects forced the victim to send a text message to his girlfriend, to end the relationship. They also undressed the victim and took photos to blackmail him inot not calling the police.
The victim has been hospitalized and is currently receiving psychological treatment.
