[PyeongChang 2018] Korea to launch shopping festival for foreigners to boost Olympics

BUSINESS

South Korea will hold a nationwide shopping festival for foreign tourists as part of its efforts to pump up next year's Winter Olympics in the country's alpine resort town of PyeongChang, its organizers said Monday.



Korea Grand Sale 2018 will kick off on Jan. 18 for a 42-day run throughout the country, providing discounts to foreigners on a variety of options, ranging from flight tickets to accommodation, sightseeing and restaurants, the Visit Korea Committee said.



"As the upcoming Korea Grand Sale will be held in line with the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, we are putting all our efforts to make a festive mood and welcome foreign visitors," said Han Kyung-ah, secretary general of the Visit Korea Committee, during a press conference in Seoul.





(Yonhap)