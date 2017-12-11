Koreans value life quality more than size of paycheck: survey

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

Young Koreans are feeling the need for flexible working hours to balance their life with work, research agency Nielsen Korea said Monday.The agency conducted an online survey targeting 1,000 men and women between the ages 19 and 70 from Nov. 13-20, with the aim to understand the public sentiments toward flextime.Of the surveyed, 74 percent said they think flexible working hours would enhance their quality of life. Those in their 20s and 30s felt the need more strongly than the older generation, with 80 percent and 78 percent from the respective age groups taking sides with flextime.When asked to choose between a company where the pay was proportional to the heavy workload, and a company where the salary was relatively low but after-work life was respected, 75.5 percent of the surveyed chose the latter.Further analysis on the respondents showed that their answers were not affected by their marital status, but that those with children preferred a balanced lifestyle more than those without.As for the efficacy of the flextime, 63 percent of the respondents believed it would boost productivity at work, while 30 percent were skeptical of the actual effect.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)