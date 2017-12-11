BT21 character products to launch in Seoul, New York

Line Friends said Monday that it would open a pop-up store for the character merchandise at Boon the Shop in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul from Saturday to Jan. 14, 2018. It will also open “BT21 Zone” in its flagship store in New York on Saturday.
Character-related merchandise such as dolls, cushions and fashion items will be available at the stores. The Seoul pop-up store will also feature some limited item sets which include postcards and posters of the original drawings by BTS members, BT21’s character cushions and bag charms.
|A promotional image for the launch of BT21‘s character products (Line Friends)
The BT21-themed products will become available early next year at Line Friends flagship stores here and its official online store. After their launch at the New York store, the character products will be sold at Line Friends’ flagship stores in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand.
|(BT21`s Twitter)
Since it was first unveiled in September, BT21 enjoyed high popularity, with over 200 million Twitter exposures while their “stickers” (Line App emoji) have been downloaded over 17 million times.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)