Hyundai delivers Christmas presents to underprivileged

The company hosted the 11th annual Christmas event jointly with ChildFund Korea at its domestic sales division headquarters in central Seoul.
During the event, Hyundai delivered 100 million won ($92,000) in donations to ChildFund Korea, the company said.
“The popular Kona SUV will act as Rudolphs for this year’s Christmas event. As an auto company we will also contribute to creating safer roads for children,” Hyundai Motor said in a statement, referring to the famed reindeer that guides Santa’s sleigh.
|Members of Hyundai Motor and ChildFund Korea promote this year‘s donation program. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai’s salespeople and volunteers will deliver gifts to underprivileged children with the Kona compact SUV through Dec. 31, the company said.
Hyundai will also hand out 1,000 luminous stickers that children can attach to their bags to make it easier for drivers to spot them at night.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)