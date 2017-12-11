S-Oil donates W2b during holiday season

BUSINESS

S-Oil said on Monday that the company has donated 2 billion won ($182,999) to support the have-nots here.



The donation was delivered to Community Chest Korea during a donation ceremony held at the CCK‘s headquarters, Monday, the company added.





S-Oil CEO Othman al-Ghamdi (left) poses for a photo with CCK Chairman Hur Dong-soo (right) at a donation ceremony held in Seoul, Monday (S-Oil)