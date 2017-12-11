S-Oil donates W2b during holiday season

S-Oil said on Monday that the company has donated 2 billion won ($182,999) to support the have-nots here.
The donation was delivered to Community Chest Korea during a donation ceremony held at the CCK‘s headquarters, Monday, the company added.
|S-Oil CEO Othman al-Ghamdi (left) poses for a photo with CCK Chairman Hur Dong-soo (right) at a donation ceremony held in Seoul, Monday (S-Oil)
“S-Oil decided to continue delivering a donation this year so as to pursue one of the company’s core values, sharing,” S-Oil CEO Othman Al-Ghamdi.
“I hope that S-Oil’s donation will help the people facing difficulties, including senior citizens who live alone, single-parent families, the disabled, multicultural families and beneficiaries of basic living subsidies,” Al-Ghamdi added.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)