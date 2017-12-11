Go to Mobile Version

S-Oil donates W2b during holiday season

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Dec 11, 2017 - 15:26
  • Updated : Dec 11, 2017 - 18:04

S-Oil said on Monday that the company has donated 2 billion won ($182,999) to support the have-nots here.

The donation was delivered to Community Chest Korea during a donation ceremony held at the CCK‘s headquarters, Monday, the company added. 

S-Oil CEO Othman al-Ghamdi (left) poses for a photo with CCK Chairman Hur Dong-soo (right) at a donation ceremony held in Seoul, Monday (S-Oil)

“S-Oil decided to continue delivering a donation this year so as to pursue one of the company’s core values, sharing,” S-Oil CEO Othman Al-Ghamdi.

“I hope that S-Oil’s donation will help the people facing difficulties, including senior citizens who live alone, single-parent families, the disabled, multicultural families and beneficiaries of basic living subsidies,” Al-Ghamdi added.

