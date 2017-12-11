3 Gangnam districts take up 20% of national inheritance

BUSINESS

The superrich in Korea are referred to be born with golden spoon in their mouths (Yonhap)

Seoul residents inherited over 23 trillion won ($20.9 billion) over the last five years, which is 45 percent of the total inheritance that occurred across South Korea in the cited period, data released by the National Tax Service showed Sunday.In particular, the inheritance scale was big in Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa -- the three major affluent districts located in southern Seoul -- where a combined 10 trillion won was marked in inheritance. This accounted for 43 percent of the capital city’s total inheritance and 20 percent of the nation’s.Specifically that was 4.6 trillion won in Gangnam-gu, 3.3 trillion won in Seocho-gu and 2.1 trillion won in Songpa-gu. Seoul showed a trend of inheriting more buildings than land.Gyeonggi Province had the next highest figure for inherited assets valued at 13 trillion won, followed by Busan with 3.4 trillion won, Daegu with 2.1 trillion won. Gyeonggi Province mostly inherited land, and Busan marketable securities.The city where the least amount of money was passed down was Sejong City, with the figure standing at 106 billion won. South Jeolla Province gave 346 billion won, and Jeju Island 425 billion won.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)