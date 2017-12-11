Trump nominates Cha as US ambassador to Korea: sources

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump has nominated former White House official Victor Cha as Washington's ambassador to South Korea and requested the approval of the Asian country's government, sources said Sunday.



The request, known as an agrement, was recently sent to the South Korean government following an extensive vetting process, the sources said on the condition of anonymity.



They said they expect Seoul to swiftly approve the nomination as the post has been vacant since the Trump administration came into office early this year. Cha could even take office before the PyeongChang Olympics in February if the US Senate quickly confirms his appointment.





Victor Cha

"We are working closely (with the US government) to enable (Cha) to take office early," an official at South Korea's foreign ministry said. "We cannot confirm whether the agrement has been sent and any relevant procedures at this stage."Cha served as director for Asian affairs on the White House National Security Council in the George W. Bush administration. He is currently the Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.If Cha is appointed, he will become the second Korean-American to take the post after Ambassador Sung Kim. (Yonhap)