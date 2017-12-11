Korea's exports fall 1.5% in Dec. 1-10

BUSINESS

South Korea's exports declined 1.5 percent during the first 10 days of December on-year, due to a slump in shipments of auto and wireless telecommunication equipment, and shorter working days, data showed Monday.



A total of goods worth $12.7 billion were shipped overseas from Dec. 1-10, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



Exports to China and Vietnam each rose 10.5 percent, while those to the United States, the European Union and Japan declined 6.6 percent, 28.1 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.





(Yonhap)

The average exports per working day were tallied at $1.81 billion during the cited period, up 12.6 percent from a year earlier.Exports of semiconductors surged 47.3 percent, with shipments of petrochemical goods and ships rising 45.8 percent and 12 percent, respectively.In contrast, auto exports dipped 32.1 percent, according to the data.Imports surged 13.1 percent to $13.8 billion for a trade deficit of $1.15 billion, the data showed.The country's exports rose 9.6 percent in November from a year earlier to mark the 13th consecutive monthly gain, fueled by strong demand for memory chips and machinery.The total value of exports in the first 11 months of this year hit a record high of $528.4 billion.Exports for Asia's fourth-largest economy have been on a steady rise since November 2016, led by an upturn in oil prices and recovering global trade. (Yonhap)