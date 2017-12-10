[Photo News] Samsung SDI steps up community service

BUSINESS

KIMCHI FOR YOU -- Samsung SDI’s foreign staff pose with kimchi made during a company event on Wednesday at its Suwon office as part of a monthlong kimchi-making event participated in by 600 employees at the battery maker. The kimchi, made of 6,600 heads of napa cabbage, was sent to rehabilitation centers for the disabled and orphanages near the company’s offices in Giheung and Suwon in Gyeonggi Province, Ulsan, Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, and Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, the company said Sunday. (Samsung SDI)