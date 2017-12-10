[Newsmaker] Samsung's new CEOs to discuss global strategy this week

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics is slated to hold its global strategy meeting starting from this week to share next year’s goals and strategies under the newly appointed chief executives, according to multiple sources on Sunday.



The firm’s consumer electronics and mobile units will be chaired by new chiefs Kim Hyun-suk and Koh Dong-jin respectively from Wednesday to Friday in its headquarters located in Suwon. The chip unit’s meeting will be presided by its new leader Kim Ki-nam in its Giheung office on Dec. 19.