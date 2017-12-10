Snow deters traffic in Seoul

NATIONAL

Public workers remove snow from the streets on Sunday morning. (Yonhap)

Amid overnight snowfall and continuing sleet in the morning Sunday, Seoul Metropolitan Government announced it would control traffic in parts of the city during early hours of the day.According to the capital city’s traffic information center, four sections of two roads in Jongno and Seongbuk-gu are to be closed off until noon. The controlled roads are Samcheong-ro and Bugaksan-ro.Drivers are advised to travel via other roads between Samcheong-ro Community Center and Kukje Gallery, the Samcheong-dong Park entrance and Seongbuk-dong Seoul Apartment, Bukak Golf Range and Seongbuk Assembly Hall as well as the Bugaksan-ro entrance and Sajikdan.As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Seoul was softly blanketed with 0.7 centimeters of snow. Precipitation of 5 to 10 millimeters is anticipated throughout the day.The lowest and highest daytime temperatures for Sunday in Seoul is 1 and 7 degrees Celsius, while in Gwangju it’s between 1 and 11 degrees and in Busan 5 and 12 degrees. Temperatures in Gangneung are predicted at 2 to 10 degrees, Jeju Island 8 and 14 degrees and Sejong minus 3 to 8 degrees C.On Monday, temperatures across the nation are forecast to drop to subzero territory. The lowest temperature Monday morning nationwide is to be between minus 11 to 2 degrees, and the highest daytime temperatures are predicted for minus 6 to 5 degrees.The weather agency has warned local residents to take care for the freezing and bursting of pipes and advised for appropriate health care during the abrupt cold spell.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)