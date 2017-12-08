Coupang launches cat products under premium PB Tamsaa

The products, Tamsaa Cat Food and Tamsaa Cat Litter, were developed after analyzing the lifestyle of cats, cat owners, their habits and tendencies, the company explained.
With Tamsaa Cat Food, the company offers a choice of three combinations of taste and benefits with recipes incorporating salmon, tuna and chicken with various nutrients including fish oil, vitamin D, E and C.
|Coupang’s Tamsaa Cat Food and Tamsaa Cat Litter products (Coupang)
The products are produced by a Korean manufacturer that has been certified with Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, and contains no antifungals, artificial flavors or colors or antibiotics, the company said. Coupang plans to donate a one-day meal to a cat at a cat shelter for every three bags of Tamsaa Cat Food sold.
Tamsaa Cat Litter, meanwhile features 100 percent Canadian bentonite clay and the rock-hard clumping formula reduces litter loss without damaging the paws of the animals, and comes with an easy-to-handle package design, the company explained.
The products are available through Coupang’s Rocket Delivery service. By subscribing, customers can set regular delivery dates.
Coupang has lunched the Tamsaa brand in July that includes products such as bath tissues, facial tissues, paper cups, dog pads and print paper.
It aims to maintain its strong pool of loyal customers by offering premium brands and plans to step into the sports market as well, Coupang said.
“Korea’s cat owner population has surged recently, similar to a trend exhibited by dog owners. More consumers look for quality cat products at affordable prices. We have thoroughly analyzed the cat lifestyle and propensities through data search and numerous tests. As a result, we came up with these new products offering premium quality and reasonable prices,” said Coupang’s Tamsaa Brand Manager Lee Hee-su.
By Won Ho-jung(hjwon@heraldcorp.com)