Where soju tastes syrupy, folks elicit yesteryear

In director Lee Jang-ho’s 1980 film “A Fine, Windy Day,” pojangmacha is a place where the yokelish lackeys of Seoul’s growing underclass meet daily to prate about their pains, gains and fantasies over cheap food and soju.



In a country notorious for its die-hard drinking, pojangmacha -- meaning a “covered wagon” in Korean and referring to a tented wheeled outdoor food stall -- has been the bandwagon greasing the wheels of Korea’s after-work camaraderie.



Thirty-seven years have passed since the accolade-sweeping movie was released, portraying the country’s modernist desires and appearances. Pojangmacha, like many of the film’s scenes, have since faded into the backwater of memories for many Koreans.





The 1980 film “A Fine, Windy Day,” directed by Lee Jang-ho and featuring Ahn Sung-ki, is one of many Korean movies featuring pojangmacha (“A Fine, Windy Day”)

Dono Kim (right) and his friend of over 60 years at a pojangmacha in northern Seoul (Joel Lee/The Korea Herald)

A pojangmacha in Donui-dong near Jongno 3-ga Station in northern Seoul (Park Hyun-koo)

Gong Bo-bae, 62, the owner, said she has been running the pojangmacha for 20 years, ever since her family’s fortune started waning in the wake of the Asian financial crisis of 1997. (Joel Lee/The Korea Herald)

Korean men in their 40s -- many who remember their old days at pojangmacha -- enjoy an evening of soju and anju (dishes accompanying drinks) inside a pojangmacha in northern Seoul. (Joel Lee/The Korea Herald)