Kumho Tire shares Christmas spirit

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Dec 8, 2017 - 15:24
  • Updated : Dec 8, 2017 - 15:25
Kumho Tire officials visited a social welfare center in western Seoul to share the holiday spirit with minority groups, the company said Friday.

As part of its Christmas campaign managed with Childfund Korea, the company delivered gifts including unicycles and family trips to Jeju to 12 children from underprivileged households.

Kumho Tire employees deliver Christmas presents to children at the Salvation Army Seoul Broadview Children‘s Home in western Seoul on Friday. (Kumho Tire)

“The event was prepared to encourage kids to pursue their dreams. We hope this could serve as a chance for more people to care for our neighbors,” Kumho Tire said in a statement.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

