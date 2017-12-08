23 solicited recruitment cases at public firms referred to prosecutors

NATIONAL

Some 20 job favor cases at public firms were referred to state prosecutors, the country's finance ministry said Friday, adding that it will finalize its investigation of all recruitment cases at state firms by the end of the month.



The ministry said it has also taken punitive and administration actions against 143 cases.



In October, the government launched a probe of all state-funded firms to find out if any job favors were given to children of influential people in politics and business circles amid rising public anger over reports of illicit employment.





Earlier, some 10 public firms, including Kangwon Land, a state-run casino operator, came under fire for hiring new workers on the request of influential public and business figures.President Moon Jae-in also has called for a thorough inspection of all public enterprises to find out whether jobs were given unfairly.The chief executive said those who illicitly offer jobs as favors will face criminal charges, as well as damage suits from their organizations. (Yonhap)