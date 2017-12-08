[Eye Plus] Bridging Korea, Laos

NATIONAL

Laos, a landlocked Southeast Asian nation known for its mountainous terrain and spectacular waterfalls, is only a five-hour flight from South Korea. However, the distance felt much further not too long ago. Diplomatic ties were severed with Laos’ communization in 1975, a year after being established, only to be restored in 1997.Although the country still remains one of the very few allies of North Korea, South Korea-Laos ties have been blossoming recently on trade, investment, tourism and various other fronts.Korea-Laos Friendship Association is proud to be part of that.Established in 2004, the body not only played a key role in supporting government-led initiatives to enhance bilateral ties, but also carried out its own projects to bring the countries closer.Travelling through rural parts of Laos, the Korean friends of the Laotians visited one school after another to donate whatever was needed, from classroom bells to desks and chairs.“I have been in the construction business and had chances to meet the Laotians. I am drawn to this country because of its people,” said KLFA Chairman Oh Myung-hwan.“That is the reason why I established this organization to build the bridge between the two nations.”Last month, the KLFA held an annual meeting and discussed ways to help improve educational and medical infrastructure in Laos. During the meeting, the organization signed a memorandum of understanding with its counterpart in Laos to further enhance cooperation on education, business, tourism and cultural exchanges.Photo by Park Hyun-kooStory by Yeo Jun-suk