Seoul to seek pre-emptive, market-centered corporate restructuring: finance minister

South Korea will engage in constant, pre-emptive, market-centered corporate restructuring going forward, breaking away from government-spearheaded responses to developments that have been the norm in the past, the country's chief economic policymaker sad Friday.



"The government will reshape its corporate restructuring paradigm in a way that can prod existing companies to seek innovation and strengthen their competitiveness," Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said at an economy-related ministers meeting.



"A market-centered restructuring approach will be sought after, and the government will set up a fund to facilitate corporate restructuring," he said.



Under the plan, key economy-related agencies and private think tanks will regularly analyze major industrial sectors' business conditions, their competitiveness and risk factors, and based on the results draw up a set of plans, including schemes to revamp businesses.





Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon (2nd from right) speaks during an economy-related ministers meeting in Seoul on Dec. 8, 2017. (Yonhap)

Also, creditor banks will play a key role in pushing for corporate restructuring with the credit rating assessment of their corporate customers, and a 1 trillion-won ($914 million) fund will be established to facilitate corporate restructuring.The Financial Services Commission, the country's financial regulator, has already announced a plan to create a fund worth 5 trillion won aimed at helping corporate restructuring go smoothly.Kim said in addition the government may form more funds to facilitate corporate restructuring.By revealing details on financially marginal firms, a variety of investors, mostly private equity funds, will be allowed to take them over, according to the finance ministry.When a certain company exerts an impact on the economy any restructuring should be considered from both the industrial and financial sides, the finance ministry said.Kim said the government will draw up a plan early next year to speed up the restructuring of the country's shipbuilding industry.The local shipbuilding industry, once the backbone sector of Asia's fourth-largest economy, has been reeling from massive losses and a drop in new orders.Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and its smaller rivals have been conducting self-rescue measures to tide over a protracted industrywide slump. But slightly over half of the self-rehabilitation schemes have been implemented. (Yonhap)