S. Korea, China to hold 1.5 track forum to discuss ties, NK issues

NATIONAL

Officials and private-sector experts of South Korea and China will gather next week to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways to peacefully resolve North Korea's nuclear and missile stalemate, the foreign ministry here said Friday.



The "high-level think tank forum" will be held in Beijing on Monday jointly by the Korean National Diplomatic Academy and two major Chinese think tanks, according to the ministry.





President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their summit at Intercontinental Hotel in Berlin, Thursday. (Yonhap)

The 1.5 track meeting comes just ahead of President Moon Jae-in's state visit to China for a summit next week. South Korea will send a delegation consisting of people from academia and the media community led by Ambassador for Public Diplomacy Park Enna, the ministry said.They are expected to assess the current relationship between the two neighbors, ways to step up cooperation after Moon's visit to China, and coordinated efforts to resolve the North's nuclear and missile programs.President Moon will head to Beijing on Wednesday for a four-day trip that will also take him to China's southwestern city of Chongqing. It will mark his first trip to China and his second state visit to a foreign country since taking office in May. (Yonhap)