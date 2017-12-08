S. Korea on alert for N. Korea's provocations

NATIONAL

South Korea's defense ministry said Friday North Korea will likely fire more missiles or conduct another nuclear test, as it regards the weapons program as a means of regime survival.



The assessment came as Defense Minister Song Young-moo hosted a year-end meeting of more than 150 senior commanders nationwide.



He pointed out that the South's armed forces have maintained a watertight defense posture throughout this year while the North carried out a sixth nuclear test and 15 ballistic missile launches.



Song and the commanders predicted the North will stick to provocations in a hard-line approach toward the US aimed at increasing its bargaining power, according to the ministry.





Defense Minister Song Young-moo speaks during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 18, 2017. (Yonhap)

They also took note of the possibility of a tactical provocation by the North such as trespassing across the NLL or another artillery attack as well as terrorism or hacking meant to obstruct an international event here.The 2018 PyeongChang Olympic games are scheduled to open in February in the eastern town of South Korea.The defense leaders agreed to make all-out efforts to support the successful hosting of the sports event. (Yonhap)