S. Korea to send vice FM to upcoming UNSC meeting to discuss NK issues

NATIONAL

South Korea will likely send a senior-level diplomat to a UN Security Council meeting to be held next week to discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile issues, government sources said Friday.



The ministry-level UNSC meeting, which is to be held in New York on Dec. 15 comes after the North test-fired what it claims to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile late last month.



South Korea's government plans to send Cho Hyun, second vice foreign minister, to the meeting, according to the sources. Cho is in charge of multilateral diplomatic issues at the ministry.





South Korean Second Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun (Yonhap)

He will be sent there as Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will have to accompany President Moon Jae-in on his state visit of China that will start Wednesday.Though South Korea is not a Security Council member, it was invited to the meeting as a country closely involved in the North's nuclear and missile problem.Cho is expected to explain the Seoul government's stance on the matter and urge the international community to faithfully implement multiple UNSC resolutions imposed on Pyongyang. (Yonhap)