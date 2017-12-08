NK foreign minister meets senior UN official in Pyongyang

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho had a meeting with a senior UN official in Pyongyang, the North's official news agency KCNA reported Thursday.Ri had a "talk" with Jeffrey Feltman, the chief diplomat and undersecretary general for political affairs at the United Nations, who paid a courtesy call at the Mansudae Assembly Hall, the KCNA said, without elaborating on the meeting.During a four-day visit to North Korea that started Tuesday, Feltman will meet with officials, including Ri, to discuss issues of mutual interest and concern and visit UN project sites, according foreign media reports.The trip, made in response to an invitation from Pyongyang, comes nearly a week after the North test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile it says is capable of reaching the US mainland. (Yonhap)