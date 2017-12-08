[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Millennium Seoul Hilton is offering a cozy staycation package for the winter holidays through Feb. 28 next year.The Winter Escape Package offers accommodation in a deluxe room with a view of the city, a buffet breakfast for two at Cafe 395, two gingerbreads and access to a fitness center and swimming pool. The package starts from 240,000 won and is only available to Korean citizens or foreigners with an alien registration card. There is an additional charge of 50,000 won on Dec. 23, 24, 30 and 31 and Feb. 8-24 next year.Millennium Seoul Hilton now has a gorgeous Christmas tree, manger scene and Christmas Alpine Village with running miniature trains through Jan. 21 next year. The hotel is located adjacent to the new Seoullo 7017 walking trail. For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 317-3000.Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel will offer a Christmas-special lunch buffet of chicken wings, grilled turkey and beef on Dec. 25 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at its Grand Ballroom.The dishes are followed by sweet desserts, and for children a dance and photo-taking session with robot and cartoon characters are available. The promotion is 94,000 won for adults and 66,000 won for children under 13. For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1143.The hotel will also feature a Christmas Eve dinner at the Grand Ballroom as part of an accommodation package. The dinner includes king crab, avocado salsa and smoked salmon salad, winter mushroom veloute, Kranitta, tenderloin steak, grilled lobster, Montblanc cake and coffee and cookies. The dinner is 94,000 won for adults and 55,000 won for children below 13, while the package is 350,000 won. Call (032) 835-1143 for the dinner and (032) 835-1004 for the package.Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam is offering various winter holiday packages from Dec. 22-25.The Sweet Christmas package at 260,000 won features a one-night stay in a standard room and a Christmas cake. The Christmas Celebration package at 350,000 won offers a one-night stay in a superior room, a happy-hour semi-buffet and unlimited wine and beer and breakfast for two.The Romantic Christmas package at 395,000 won includes a one-night stay in a standard room and dinner for two persons.The hotel’s restaurant Square presents a buffet of roasted turkey, grilled abalone, prime tendoroin steak and more. The Japanese restaurant Shunmi offers buffet of dishes and a six-course meal with wine.A 7-meter tall miniature Eiffel Tower is erected at the hotel lobby. For reservation and inquiry, call (02) 567-1101.Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul COEX, located in Samseong-dong, are offering a Christmas package with jazz performances, unlimited wine, finger food and various events all available in a single reservation.Romantic jazz music at the hotel’s VIP Salon Concert Hall will be played alongside various wines, finger foods and interesting events such as tarot card reading, calligraphy, photography and caricature drawing. Various body care products are given.The package is available at the Parnas branch on Dec. 24 starting from 370,000 won and at the Coex branch on Dec. 23-24 from 330,000 won.For reservation and inquiry, call Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas (02) 559-7777 and InterContinental Seoul COEX at (02) 3430-8888.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a Christmas package from Dec. 22-31 comprised of a one-night stay in a deluxe room with a full view of the city, a bottle of red wine, a mini cake and macarons prepared in the room.Guests have access to a fitness center and swimming pool inside the hotel. A hand warmer is also given. The price starts from 260,000 won. The hotel is located in the same building with the Hyundai Department Store inside D Cube City multicomplex facility, where the D Cube Art Center and Lotte Cinema are also located. For reservation inquiry, call (02) 2211-2100.