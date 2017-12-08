[Herald Interview] Preparing students for unpredictable future

NATIONAL

The traditional concept in the landscape of work is that the job you currently have is a permanent fix. But with robots and artificial intelligence forecast to replace humans in many job fields, it is increasingly becoming a bygone notion.



Frederick Hill, the incoming head of Chadwick International, a US-based international school in South Korea, says today’s students must be prepared for what the future holds and schools have a tremendous role to play in it.



“Your parents might have started out working for Samsung their whole life, or IBM in the United States, but that doesn’t happen anymore. You’re going to change professions more than five times in your lifetime,” Hill said in an interview with The Korea Herald in the school’s campus in Songdo, west of Seoul.





Frederick Hill. Roessler-Chadwick Foundation president and newly designated head of Chadwick International. (Chadwick International)