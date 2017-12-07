KT&G donates food truck, hot meals for needy

BUSINESS

KT&G CEO Baek Bok-in (right) serves food at Warm Chaeumteo in Seoul Thursday. (KT&G)

Cigarette maker KT&G said Thursday it donated a food truck to the city-run soup kitchen Warm Chaeumteo, and that KT&G employees will be volunteering at soup kitchens over the next two years.According to the company, KT&G will donate 500 servings of food each week to soup kitchens, including Warm Chaeumteo and the House of Sungmo Lady in Daejeon, and volunteering at the facilities once a month over the next two years.On Thursday, KT&G CEO Baek Bok-in joined employees in helping serve the needy at Warm Chaeumteo.“I hope that our employees’ work will help those who are having a lonely and harsh winter,” Baek said.The KT&G SangSang Fund Hope Food Truck, which was donated Thursday, will be used to deliver food to the needy in Seoul.Last year, KT&G used 2.5 percent of its revenue, amounting to 72.8 billion won ($66.7 million), on corporate outreach activities.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)