China stopped refined oil exports to N. Korea in Oct: report

(Yonhap)

China did not export any refined oil products to North Korea in October under United Nations sanctions, Voice of America reported on Thursday, citing data from the Korea International Trade Association.China’s export volume of all refined oil products such as gasoline to North Korea were marked “0” in October in the KITA data on trade between the two countries, down from $166,106 in September, the US broadcaster said.China exported $240,000 worth of other petroleum products to North Korea in October, but most of them were lubricants and items unrelated to the UN sanctions, VOA said.Russia, however, was not disclosing its October data on oil exports to North Korea, according to the VOA.The UN Security Council adopted a sanctions resolution against Pyongyang in September, in which it capped exports of crude oil to North Korea at current levels, and refined oil products at 2 million barrels a year from 2018 -- half a million barrels from October to December 2017. The resolution imposed an all-out ban on condensates and natural gas liquids.(sophie@heraldcorp.com)