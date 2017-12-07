Seoul calls for restraint over China's report on NK's attack on S. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korea's foreign ministry, reacting to a controversial Chinese report on the North's possible attack on the South, called for restraint on Thursday, saying making unnecessary and hypothetical comments can risk peace on the Korean Peninsula.



A communist-party paper in China's Jilin province on Wednesday used its front page to explain nuclear weapons-related common sense. China's Global Times carried a commentary to the effect that South Korea will become the first country to be attacked by North Korea if a war breaks out on the peninsula.





(Yonhap)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that there is a need for Chinese media companies to refrain from sparking unnecessary misunderstandings by setting hypothetical scenarios over issues around the Korean Peninsula."We understand that Seoul's stance has been delivered to a relevant press company through appropriate channels," Noh Kyu-duk, ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.Tensions have heightened as the North fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile last month, which it claims is capable of striking anywhere in the USUS National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said that he thinks the possibility of war with North Korea is "increasing every day." (Yonhap)