Hanyang Univ. students, residents clash over new dorm plan

NATIONAL

Residents protest against the university's plan to construct a new dormitory (Yonhap)

Students of Hanyang University and local residents are locked in a dispute over the university’s plan to build a dormitory.The City Planning Commission of Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that it approved the university’s plan to construct a new dormitory.The student union welcomed the decision, saying that it is a “rightful choice.” According to the union, the current dormitory can house only 11.5 percent of the students.It costs around 600,000 won ($500) per month to pay rent for housing near the university, even with a deposit of some 7 million won. The union said, “Seoul City should not ignore the lives of the students.”Many residents living near the university, some of whom rent their houses to students, are claiming that the new dormitory would threaten their livelihood.According to the committee formed by opposing residents, 90 percent of the local residents involved make a living by renting out rooms to the students. It said, “The university and the local government should consider that the majority of the landlords are in their 70s and 80s.”After the announcement of the approval, the resident committee pledged that they will take legal action against Hanyang University and the Seoul City.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)