Seoul to build public dormitory in Sinchon

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday that it plans to build an affordable public dormitory in Sinchon area, a university neighborhood in Seoul, by 2020.The city government plans to work with six other local administrations in sharing the cost of the dormitory and the right to recommend students for admission.The dormitory will accommodate 120 students and will be located near the Gwangheungchang Station, Mapo-gu. Costing around 110,000 won ($100) per month, it will also be equipped with laundry rooms, kitchens, a fitness center and a guest house for visiting friends and families.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said, “There is a blind spot when it comes to student housing welfare. (The city government) will work on enlarging the number of public dormitories.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)