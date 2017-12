NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 29-year-old fitness trainer has been received jail time for molesting a teenaged client.Jeju District Court on Thursday sentenced the man, identified by his surname Park, to one year in prison and two years of probation.Park was convicted of molesting the 16-year-old client in the changing room of his fitness center in March. He reportedly called her into the changing room under the pretense of offering her a massage.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)