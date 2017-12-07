CJ Group to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam

Joining the two at the meeting held on Wednesday evening, local time, were key executive level officials including Chang Bok-sang, president of CJ Group Vietnam.
|CJ Group Co-chairman Sohn Kyung-sik (left) meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Vietnam on Wednesday. (CJ Group)
“CJ Group is contributing to Vietnam‘s growth by acquiring food and logistics companies in Vietnam and investing in multiplexes. We are also expanding cultural exchanges through MAMA music awards,” Sohn said.
“As a player of the Vietnamese economy, CJ will also host more CSR activities to develop as a company preferred by Vietnamese.”
Posting annual economic growth of over 6 percent over the past 10 years, Vietnam is often mentioned as the next China with a population of 92.7 million people.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)