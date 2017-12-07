Hyundai Mobis to showcase future technologies at CES 2018

At the annual Consumer Electronics Show scheduled for Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas, global automotive companies and auto parts makers will compete to show off driverless driving and eco-friendly vehicle technologies.
“The theme of Hyundai Mobis’ exhibition at the upcoming CES is to offer a new and surprising experience to future clients through our technology,” the company said in a statement.
|(Hyundai Mobis)
Under the slogan of “New Mobility Experience with Mobis,” the company will introduce autonomous driving, biometric identification and vehicle-to-grid technologies.
A video about a family headed for camping in a level-four self-driving electric vehicle equipped with new technologies will be shown at its the company’s booth set up on the first floor across some 445 square meters, Hyundai Mobis said.
On the second floor, Hyundai Mobis will run a private booth exhibiting products that can be mass produced within the next one to three years.
It will also carry out consultations with clients to win new business deals.
With aims to advertise its future technology, Hyundai Mobis is preparing a presentation for members of the press on Jan. 10, followed by a detailed explanation of techniques and product road map on the next day.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)