[PyeongChang 2018] Lotte unveils the next ‘it’ item: ‘PyeongChang sneakers’

Pre-orders for PyeongChang sneakers began on Dec. 1 and will be available until Thursday. In the six days since pre-orders began, more than 20,000 people have requested the now in-demand item.
Lotte Department Store announced Thursday that it has already sold 60 percent of the total 50,000 pairs available. Sales are regulated, so that one person is allowed to purchase up to two pairs.
|PyeongChang sneakers (Photo courtesy of Lotte Department Store) (Yonhap)
Similar to the PyeongChang long, padded coats, the sneakers are predicted to become Lotte Department Store’s next big success by offering a good quality product at a reasonable price. Consumers can buy one pair for 50,000 won ($46), which is 50 to 70 percent cheaper than other brands‘ natural cowhide leather shoewear.
PyeongChang sneakers are said to be made from natural cowhide leather and available in sizes, ranging from 220 mm to 280 mm in 10 mm increments. The slogan of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics -- “Passion. Connected” -- is engraved in the back of the sneakers.
With just 63 days left until the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, Chung Dong-hyeok, the general manager of the Lotte Department Store’s commodity division, vowed to launch more products to help lead up to a “successful hosting” of the Winter Olympics.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)