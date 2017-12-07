Go to Mobile Version

Hong Sang-soo’s ‘Day After’ included in Cahiers du Cinema top 10

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Dec 7, 2017 - 13:15
  • Updated : Dec 7, 2017 - 13:15
Hong Sang-soo’s “The Day After” has been selected as one of the top 10 films of the year by Cahiers du Cinema, a prominent French movie magazine.

The film is the sole Korean film to make the list this year.

Other films by Hong, including “Our Sunhi” and “In Another Country” have in the past been named in the annual top-ten list.

The film stars Kim Min-hee as Areum, a new employee at a small publishing company, who discovers that her married boss Bong-wan (Kwon Hae-hyo) has been having an affair with her predecessor.

Kim Min-hee (left), Kwon Hae-hyo star in “The Day After.” (Jeonwonsa)

The other nine films included in this year’s list are David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks,” Bruno Dumont’s “Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc,” Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” Philippe Garrel’s “Lover for a Day,” Ben and Josh Safdie’s “Good Time,” M. Night Syamalan’s “Split,” Pablo Larrain’s “Jackie” and Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.”

“The Day After” competed at the Cannes Film Festival’s competition section in May.

By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)  



